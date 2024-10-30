Rick Ross Returns to Atlanta for a Holiday Extravaganza at Atlanta Symphony Hall

The Biggest Boss is back in the A! Rick Ross returns to Atlanta on Sunday, December 29, 2024, for a special holiday performance at Atlanta Symphony Hall, blending the best of hip-hop with orchestral grandeur. Presented by Opus World Entertainment, the same powerhouse that brought iconic performances by T.I. and Gucci Mane to Atlanta Symphony Hall alongside the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, this event is set to be a one-of-a-kind night, celebrating the holiday season and ushering in the new year in true Rick Ross style.

Rick Ross: A Holiday Affair will feature the chart-topping superstar performing his biggest hits alongside the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, merging hip-hop energy with lush, symphonic sounds for an unforgettable experience. Expect a show-stopping night as Ross brings a new twist to fan favorites like “Hustlin’,” “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast),” and “Aston Martin Music,” elevating them with orchestral arrangements.

This unique holiday event promises to draw fans from across the Southeast, making it the ultimate destination for music lovers looking to close out 2024 with a bang. The evening’s dress code is formal, with tickets available starting Friday, October 25, 2024, on Ticketmaster.com.