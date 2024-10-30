RIFF stars stunt icon Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz, stunt double for Jenna Ortega

Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz, world champion martial artist and nationally recognized stunt performer known for her stunt work in blockbuster films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and as the stunt double for Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, stars in the upcoming action short film The Humming Grows.

The film will have its world premiere at the Rome International Film Festival on Halloween Night, October 31, 2024, at The Historic DeSoto Theatre as part of the Georgia After Dark Shorts Block.

“Being a part of The Humming Grows was truly special for me as a stunt performer and passionate storyteller,” says Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz. “It wasn’t just about the thrilling action, but also conveying emotion through every movement and every line. Representing young Hispanic women on screen is an honor, and I’m excited for audiences to see how [The Humming Grows] brings this combination to life.”

With an impressive career working alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names and in high-budget productions, Ramos-Ortiz brings her extensive stunt expertise to the lead role, demanding both physical intensity and emotional depth. Her ability to transition seamlessly between high-stakes stunt work and nuanced acting makes her one of the most versatile talents in the industry today. The Humming Grows represents a pivotal moment in her career, offering the chance to showcase her range—both as a fierce stunt performer and as a leading actress in a film that delves into profound themes of identity, redemption, and personal transformation.

Expanding on her past work with elite directors and actors such as Tim Burton, Awkwafina, John Cana, Ramos- Ortiz’s involvement in The Humming Grows speaks to her versatility and dedication to authentic storytelling. Her collaboration with Aughbar on this film is a testament to the growing space for diverse voices in genre filmmaking.

The Humming Grows challenges genre conventions and brings fresh Latino representation in film and mixed-race characters, with a multicultural film cast and crew that mirrors the world it portrays.

Directed by Aughbar, a first generation Thai and Cuban American and Georgia native, The Humming Grows is a film about redemption, escapism, and the transformative power of forgiveness. The story follows a character who must transition from using violence to embracing a softer, more emotional approach to protect her family and come to terms with her past. The film represents more than just an action movie—it’s a metaphor for overcoming darkness and finding purpose, echoing a dark journey. The Georgia filmmaker draws from his multicultural background to create a unique narrative that challenges genre conventions, celebrating diverse voices and authentic representation in film. Coming out of the Savannah College of Art and Design, Aughbar is a first time filmmaker with The Humming Grows serving as his capstone film.

After the world premiere on Halloween, the film will have a second screening on Saturday morning, November 2, 2024, also at The Historic DeSoto Theatre as part of the Latin Shorts Block. Following the screening, Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz will participate in the Latin Filmmakers Panel at PAM Studios, where she will discuss her career in stunt work and her experience leading The Humming Grows. Don’t miss your chance to witness Jewelianna Ramos- Ortiz’s captivating performance and the world premiere of The Humming Grows at the Rome International Film Festival. Tickets are available now through the festival website.