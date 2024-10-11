SCADpro x Georgia Entertainment Announce Official Collaboration for the Next Issue of the Creative Economy Journal

SCADpro and Georgia Entertainment have partnered on a dynamic project to redesign Georgia Entertainment’s 2025 winter/spring edition of the Creative Economy Journal. The bi-annual printed publication is distributed to the who’s who of the entertainment industry in June and December of each year. The Journal includes commentary, analysis and research about filmmaking, music, arts, fashion, game development, broadcast, esports, culture, sports entertainment, digital production and much more. (Previous issues.)

The SCAD team is composed of 10 current students and alumni focused on graphic design, illustration, writing, Motion Media and photography and began the project with the start of the fall quarter. SCADpro is the university’s collaborative design studio that connects current and future art and design professionals with business leaders to find creative and inventive solutions to real-world challenges.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission of highlighting Georgia’s creative industries and especially the future workforce of the state,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment. “SCAD’s commitment to education is legendary – going back decades. This project will demonstrate in tangible form the power of creative collaboration to our readers.”

SCADpro is recognized as the preeminent university partner in higher education, on par with premier design agencies worldwide, generating new ideas and products for the world’s most influential brands — from prestigious Fortune 500 names to private and public small- to mid-cap companies. The Creative Economy Journal is the state’s premier publication for filmmakers, producers, directors, local government officials, elected legislators and others influencing economic activity in Georgia.

“We have enjoyed every moment of this collaboration with SCADpro and their students. The partnership has energized our partners and writers opening new possibilities for us as we curate another memorable issue,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment.

The goals of the project include updating the publication’s look and feel, as well as improve layout and typography to make content more accessible and enjoyable to read. The SCADpro students will create a more interactive and visually appealing journal that encourages reader interaction and reinforces the brand and message.

The theme of the next edition is “Workforce Development and Education in Georgia’s Creative Industries.” It will be presented in a special ceremony at Georgia Entertainment’s Signature 100 event on December 11th.

Request the media deck.

*The publication contains 70% content and 30% full displays from partners. (Only full page displays.) Beyond individually mailed copies, the Creative Economy Journal is distributed at Georgia Entertainment’s signature events in Georgia and throughout the world including Sundance, Cannes, SXSW, etc. See the previous issue here. To have your organization included, please contact us.