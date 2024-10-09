SHOWAbility to host expo in partnership with GSU to promote disability inclusion in the film industry

In honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), SHOWAbility, a leading 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to promoting accessibility in the performing arts, is partnering with Georgia State University to host an informational expo focused on accessibility in the film industry.

The first of its type in the country, the ACCESSIBILITY BELOW-THE-LINE™ Expo, will take place on Sunday,

October 20, 2024, starting at 2:00p.m. to 4:30p.m. The Expo is designed to empower professionals and

aspiring creative workers with disabilities, by providing crucial insights into industry accommodations

and opportunities for inclusive employment.

“We are excited to collaborate with Georgia State University, specifically Creative Media Industries

Institute (CMII), IDEAL and The School of Film, Media & Theatre, as well as industry leaders to advance

accessibility and showcase what true inclusion in the entertainment world can look like,” shared Myrna

Clayton, founder/executive director of SHOWAbility. “As we push more towards an “Inclusion

Revolution,” a term proclaimed at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, the momentum for integration, access,

and equity of the d/Disability Community, is in full effect globally,” she continued. “This expo is a vital

step toward ensuring Georgia’s entertainment industry becomes a model for accessibility and disability

inclusion,” she said.

The expo will feature workshops, networking sessions, and panel discussions that bring together

industry professionals, stakeholders, and advocates. These conversations will explore how Georgia’s

booming entertainment industry can implement strategies and accommodations to foster a more

inclusive workforce and remove barriers for people with disabilities.

SHOWAbility has long been a champion of accessibility and inclusion, ensuring the performing

arts—whether through music, theater, dance, poetry, or film—offer not just enjoyment and education

but also meaningful employment opportunities to people with disabilities. The organization is

committed to creating platforms that empower participants and foster equity in the arts and

entertainment industry.

As 26 percent of the U.S. population (one in four people), people with d/Disabilities (PwD) make up

the largest minority population in the U.S. This population also has a discretionary spending power of

$21 Billion (larger than the Black and Latino populations combined – $19 Billion). With the

growing appeal for inclusivity and access on film sets, the first ACCESSIBILITY BELOW-THE-LINE™ Expo, is

poised to make real impact for both professionals in Georgia’s burgeoning film industry, as well as

people with disabilities interested in pursuing careers in the industry.

“Accessibility in filmmaking is crucial for fostering an inclusive industry. We’re excited to bring these

important issues to our Georgia State students, helping to shape the next generation of filmmakers who

are mindful of creating accessible content,” says Nathan Archer, marketing and events manager of CMII

at Georgia State. “We look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions that drive positive change,” he

said.

The ACCESSIBILITY-BELOW-THE-LINE™ Expo will be held in the GA State University Student Center 46

Decatur St. SE, Atlanta, GA 30303