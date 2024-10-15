Skillshot Media Launches Event Venues Atlanta

Resurgens Gaming, North America’s leading gaming lifestyle and media company, today announced Event Venues Atlanta, over 100,000 square feet of experiential and production space across Metro Atlanta available for booking and event management services via its production division Skillshot Media.

The expanded event booking and management footprint includes:

multiple premium spaces at Uptown Atlanta, the Fulton County transit-oriented development straddling the intersection of Buckhead and Midtown,

purpose designed production studio spaces in Doraville, and

additional locations to be announced in 2025.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve noticed a significant increase in demand for live event spaces equipped with high-speed internet, superior audio/visual capabilities, and comprehensive event management services.”, said Resurgens Gaming CEO Todd Harris. “People are eager to gather for live events, but there is also a growing remote audience that seeks an experience more engaging and compelling than a typical Zoom call. Additionally, our booking and activation requests in Atlanta are on the rise, especially with the city set to host eight World Cup games.”

Resurgens Gaming and their venue partners have invested over $5M in production equipment and infrastructure to ensure the spaces represented by Skillshot Media deliver an exceptional high fidelity experience both on site and online.