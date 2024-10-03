Stranger Things Brings New Life to Jackson, Georgia, Just an Hour from Atlanta

Jackson, Georgia, has experienced a stunning transformation, located just an hour south of Atlanta, thanks to Netflix’s global hit Stranger Things. When the Duffer Brothers chose Jackson as the backdrop for the fictional town of Hawkins, it sparked a cultural revival that breathed new life into the community.

Handpicked by location manager Tony Holley, Jackson became more than just a filming site – it evolved into a vital character within the series. What was once a sleepy town with vacant storefronts has become a lively destination, drawing Stranger Things fans from all over the world. Local businesses, both long-standing and new, are thriving due to the influx of visitors eager to experience the magic of Hawkins firsthand.

The economic impact has been transformative. Tourism jobs have multiplied, with roles for tour guides, shop owners, and escape room managers becoming essential to the town’s growth. Restaurants, cafes, and boutiques have never been busier. Fans of the show have not only brought excitement but also opportunities for residents to connect with visitors from around the globe, exchanging stories and a shared love for Stranger Things.

