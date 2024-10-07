The State of Esports: New Esports Arena in Bartow County, GA, Update on Ghost Gaming and More!

In Episode 3 of the State of Esports, we get a preview of the STEM Innovation Center & Esports Arena in Bartow County, GA. This 7,000sq ft space features stadium seating and state of the art equipment. The grand opening was attended by both city and state elected officials noting gaming as a key sector in economic and workforce development.

In a recent UEL match, Georgia’s Ghost lost to the Virgina Bots decent an undefeated record. Ghost will be on a break until October 20th for their next match with the New York Bandits.

Watch the full episode for more on the State of Esports!