The State of Esports: Recapping the DreamHack Collegiate Tournament and More!

In Episode 4 of the State of Esports, we talk about winners from this year’s DreamHack Collegiate Tournament. It was a great time and full of esports competitions including a Collegiate RL Invitational that featured 12 different college and university teams. Two of those were GEL teams – Brewton-Parker College and KSU and both of those teams faced off in the finals.

Morehouse has shared they are the number one HBCU for prize winning for with over $300,000 in payout all to the players

Ezra Jenkins of Maroon Tiger Gaming (Morehouse College) has agreed to be the next commissioner. They will help facilitate Brawlhalla in November and rocket league tournament in December.

