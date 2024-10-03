Trilith’s “Makers and Music Festival” celebrates a decade of creativity with Sister Hazel as headliner

In partnership with Trilith Studios, The Town at Trilith is thrilled to announce the Makers and Music Festival in celebration of Trilith Studios’ 10-year anniversary. On October 5, 2024, plan to be at Trilith’s Town Centre from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a day filled with vibrant artistry, live music, and family-friendly activities.

The festival will culminate with an exciting free, outdoor concert featuring headliner Sister Hazel at 7:30 p.m. This American rock band from Gainesville, Fla., blends elements of jangle pop, folk rock, classic rock, and Southern rock. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, but for those seeking an enhanced experience, a Fairway Social VIP package is available for $100 for two people – a $60 savings. This package includes premium viewing and seating during the event, two drink tickets per person, a small bites platter, access to an exclusive cash bar with private wait staff service, access to Fairway Social restrooms, a swag bag, and a Fairway Social “Come Back Fairway Social Simulator Card” valued at $30. To reserve this package, visit trilith.com/events.

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., visitors can explore a bustling vendor market featuring unique crafts and local treasures. Engage with the arts at the Paseo Experience, sponsored by JMJ Construction, where activities like chalk artists, pressed flower pumpkins and clay building will take place (the latter two require advance registration at trilith.com/events). Children can immerse themselves in a captivating story time and craft with Scholar and Scribe.

Indulge in a variety of delicious offerings from food trucks while enjoying a diverse lineup of live music that promises to entertain all day. Get an exclusive show-and-tell behind-the-scenes look at exciting, moviemaking tools that Trilith Studios’ vendors will have on display. These activities will be throughout the Town with live music across multiple stages:

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Music by Nathalie Rose at Prologue Stage

Music by Nathalie Rose at Prologue Stage 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. Paseo Experience – Clay Vase Experience ($10 registration in advance)

Paseo Experience – Clay Vase Experience ($10 registration in advance) 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Learn from Enzo at Maker Stage

Learn from Enzo at Maker Stage 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. Paseo Experience – Pressed Flower Pumpkins ($10 registration in advance)

Paseo Experience – Pressed Flower Pumpkins ($10 registration in advance) 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Music by Black Lion Reggae at Main Stage

Music by Black Lion Reggae at Main Stage 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Music by Taylor Ryan at Prologue Stage

Music by Taylor Ryan at Prologue Stage 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Learn from Mind.Body.Clay at Maker Stage

Learn from Mind.Body.Clay at Maker Stage 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Paseo Experience – Scholar and Scribe

Paseo Experience – Scholar and Scribe 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Learn from Funky Shack at Maker Stage

Learn from Funky Shack at Maker Stage 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Music by Rylee Banks at Prologue Stage

Music by Rylee Banks at Prologue Stage 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Music by Duncan Brothers Band at Main Stage

Music by Duncan Brothers Band at Main Stage 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Music by Headliner Sister Hazel at Main Stage

In the event of rain, there may be changes to the schedule and/or locations.

“This festival is a testament to the vibrant community we’ve built here at Trilith,” said Anna Messer, Trilith’s Event Director. “We are excited to celebrate our 10-year milestone with a day full of creativity, music, and joy for all ages.”

The festival is free and welcomes attendees of all ages, including pets on leashes. Free parking is available in the event parking lots.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024

Time: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Town Centre, Trilith – 305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville, Ga.

The Town at Trilith, designed by experts in town building and real estate development, provides a nurturing environment for storytellers, makers, and entrepreneurs, fostering creativity and innovation.

To stay updated on activities throughout the year at Trilith, follow @TownatTrilith on social media.