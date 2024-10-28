Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Trips Stateside With $51M Opening

The previous Venom: Let There Be Carnage drew 10 million people during its opening weekend off a $90M opening, and the threequel here, Venom: The Last Dance, is pulling in close to half that in admissions. The numbers speak for themselves, at least at the domestic box office, as Sony/Marvel’s Venom: The Last Dance saw the franchise’s lowest domestic opening with $51M after a $22M Friday/previews and a $16.8M Saturday, -23%. All of this went down during the first World Series match up in 43 years between the LA Dodgers and New York Yankees, the former getting the better of the latter, which yielded seven-year record ratings on Friday with 15.2M viewers watching.

However, the Dodgers and the Yankees are only partially to blame when it comes to Venom: The Last Dance‘s lackluster grosses as the threequel was fully rejected by stateside fanboys.

