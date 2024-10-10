WATCH: Executive Producer Jeff Keating Discusses Journey to NBC Hit Show and Atlanta-Based Company

No one showcases Georgia talent quite like Jeff Keating. Through his company, Doghouse Pictures, Keating produces a wide range of content, from documentaries and podcasts to TV commercials and promotional films, each showcasing compelling stories with a unique touch.

Keating’s documentary Living is Winning took home the Audience Award at the Atlanta Film Festival and earned U.S. distribution via Passion River Films. He also helmed the fan-favorite podcast Fight Night, distributed by iHeart Radio, which became inspiration for NBC’s new show, which Keating executive produced.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, an 8-part television series, is now streaming on NBC’s Peacock, featuring an A-list cast that includes Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, and Samuel L. Jackson. The show recounts a thrilling, true story based in Atlanta, chronicling a pivotal moment in the city’s history.

NBC describes the series as “the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight not only changed one man’s life but transformed Atlanta into the ‘Black Mecca.’ When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.”

Don't miss the finale episode of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Thursday October 10th on Peacock.

