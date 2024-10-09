WATCH: Lights, Camera, Georgia! Inside the Booming Film & Entertainment Industry with Randy Davidson

“Lights, Camera, Georgia! Tune in to the latest Dunwoody Dialogues podcast, where we’re rolling out the red carpet for Randy Davidson, the maestro behind Georgia Entertainment!

Ever wondered why your favorite superhero is battling aliens on a street that looks suspiciously like downtown Atlanta? Or why that quaint small-town romance was filmed in the heart of Savannah? Randy’s got the inside scoop, and trust us, it’s juicier than a Georgia peach!

Get ready for an exciting conversation with Randy Davidson, the CEO of Georgia Entertainment, as he joins Dunwoody Dialogues to dive into the ever-evolving world of film, music, and the creative industries. Randy gives us an inside look at how Georgia has become a global hub for entertainment, thanks to its unique tax incentives and diverse locations that attract major productions. From the beaches of Savannah to the mountains of North Georgia, Georgia’s landscape plays a starring role in films and shows like Ozark and “Tulsa King”

Randy shares his insights on how Georgia has become a powerhouse in the entertainment sector, not just for film and television but also for gaming, music, and the arts. He emphasizes the importance of fostering a vibrant creative community, explaining how organizations like Discover Dunwoody are crucial in promoting our region as a prime destination for filmmakers, musicians, and artists alike. Through collaboration and innovative marketing strategies, we can showcase the diverse talents and resources that Dunwoody has to offer.

Discover how Randy views the current trends in the industry—from the challenges posed by recent strikes to the evolving landscape of production. He addresses the decline in film spending and discusses the importance of Georgia’s generous tax incentives, which make it an attractive location for productions. Randy paints a vivid picture of how our state competes on a national scale, boasting unique locations and unmatched opportunities for creators. With insights from his extensive experience in promoting Georgia’s creative industries, he offers a compelling argument for why this is a pivotal moment for entertainment in our state.

Join us as we discuss the future of creative careers in Georgia and how embracing the creative economy can lead to economic growth and workforce opportunities in Dunwoody and beyond. Whether you’re an aspiring filmmaker, a local business owner, or just passionate about the arts, this conversation will inspire you to see the potential that lies within our community.

So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and prepare to be amazed by the magic happening right in your own backyard. This Dunwoody Dialogues episode isn’t just a conversation – it’s a sneak peek into the future of entertainment, and trust us, the future looks bright (and it’s probably being filmed in Georgia)!

Want to learn more? Visit Georgia Entertainment’s website at georgiaentertainment.com and follow them on social media for the latest updates.

Subscribe to Discover Dunwoody for more engaging conversations about our vibrant community and its role in shaping Georgia’s future. From local businesses to global productions, we’re showcasing the best of what Dunwoody has to offer!”