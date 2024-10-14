Weekend Box Office Results: Clown Vs. Clown: ‘Terrifier 3’ Shows Teeth With $18M+ As ‘Joker 2’ Posts Record Drop For DC Character Pic

In one of the year’s second-best triumphs for indie genre cinema after NEON’s Longlegs, Cineverse’s under $5M investment, Terrifier 3, is screaming to an estimated $18.3M+ 3-day after an $8.2M Friday, $5.9M Saturday and $4.2M Sunday. That Sunday hold -30% is on account of the Indigenous Peoples holiday. The threequel received a B CinemaScore, which is high praise from the moviegoer pollster as it doesn’t hand out a lot of As to horror titles.

The jaw dropping awe is how this movie, which was largely marketed to Cineverse’s sole Bloody Disgusting fanbase and 80M streaming subscribers across 30 channels for under $1M, broke out to bigger numbers. Unlike some of the other wide entries this weekend, iSpot doesn’t show any national spots for Terrifier 3.

