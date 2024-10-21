Weekend Box Office Results: Smile 2 is Paramount’s fourth No. 1 opening title this year

Paramount’s $28M production Smile 2 is in great shape with a $23M opening (or 1.6M admissions per EntTellgence) after a $9.4M Friday and great Saturday of $8.1M (a -15% hold against previews/Friday!) and a B CinemaScore. That’s better than the B- on the first one, and nickels above the opening of that 2022 movie which did $22.6M.

Last night we caught up with Smile 2 star Naomi Scott at the Academy Museum Gala; the movie being the second No. 1 opening title for the CAA-repped actress. Talking about how the Parker Finn directed/written movie was resonating, she said, “The communal experience of watching that movie, it’s such a roller coaster ride and it gives you everything you want from a horror movie, but it’s also a character piece, so you are really engaged the whole way through, and it’s very unhinged, it’s fun, and I just love what Parker did and I love that people are loving it.”

