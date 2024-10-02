Why are movies being filmed in Columbus? Here’s what filmmakers love about the location

Editor’s note: This is part one of a three-part series on the film industry in Columbus. The next installment will focus on challenges small local companies face and how the Columbus Film Commission is working to meet their needs.

Before the global pandemic and the writer and actor strikes, Peter Bowden, president and CEO of VisitColumbusGA, set a goal for Columbus to become a third film hub in Georgia.

Despite setbacks, producers and filmmakers see potential in Columbus as a filming location because of its ability to appear as both a mid-size city or a small town and offer support from the local business community.

