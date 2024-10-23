Woodruff Arts Center Names Michael P. Doss Chair of 2024-2025 Corporate Fundraising Campaign

Last night, the Woodruff Arts Center and its Art Partners—the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art—celebrated the launch of its 2024-2025 corporate fundraising campaign with Michael P. Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer of Graphic Packaging. Doss will lead the Arts Center’s fundraising campaign as the Corporate Campaign Chairman.

“At Graphic Packaging, we believe in the power of innovation and sustainability, not only in our consumer packaging business but also in our community,” said Doss. “As a supporter of the Woodruff Arts Center for many years, we have helped to bring that vision to life by funding programs that are changing the landscape of the arts in Atlanta, making them more accessible and reflective of the city we call home.”

Thanks to the support of partners like Graphic Packaging, the Arts Center is a catalyst for sparking ideas and fostering curiosity. Through various initiatives, the Arts Center offers audiences of all ages unique opportunities to engage with art in meaningful and innovative ways, while serving as a creative hub to approach community challenges, like sustainability. Ongoing sustainability initiatives—such as reducing single-use plastics, upgrading to energy-efficient lighting, and designing green spaces on campus—reflect the Arts Center’s commitment to a greener future.

At events like the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s Concert in the Park and the Day of the Dead Festival, volunteers from Graphic Packaging educate participants on the sustainability of paperboard packaging, which is made from a renewable resource and can be recycled several times. Tree saplings are given to attendees to plant at home as a symbol to “grow” arts and environmental awareness across the community.

“The benefits of the arts extend beyond entertainment; they’re essential for the personal growth and learning that contribute to a more innovative society,” said Doss. “By encouraging new experiences, we’re laying the groundwork for improved social and emotional well-being and even enhanced academic outcomes for the next generation.”

In introducing new audiences to the arts through unique programming, the Arts Center advances key developmental goals such as literacy. Experiences in theater, music, and visual art foster skills that directly support academic achievement, from creative problem-solving to cognitive development. Engaging with the arts can help students improve their reading skills, giving them a better chance to thrive both in school and in life.

“We couldn’t do this important work without the support of our corporate partners like Graphic Packaging,” said Hala Moddelmog, President and CEO of the Woodruff Arts Center. “We are so grateful for corporate and foundation support to ensure that we can continue to be one of the nation’s leading Arts Centers. We are so much more than a destination for performances and exhibitions. Our Art Partners are ensuring that children across Atlanta and beyond receive a rich and robust arts education. We know the transformative power of the arts and how they can positively impact the issues we face as a community, specifically Atlanta’s literacy crisis.”

Last year, the Woodruff Arts Center welcomed nearly 200,000 students and 12,000 educators to campus for field trips, camps, matinees, classes, and more—ensuring that more students get the chance to experience the magic of the arts.

“That’s what our work is about here: expanding that access and building hope for our community’s future,” Moddelmog said.

The Woodruff Arts Center’s annual corporate campaign is its single largest annual campaign on campus. This year, the campaign seeks to raise $11.8 million in critical funds to support these important efforts.

“We’re proud to lead this year’s corporate campaign,” Doss said. “And we invite you to join us in ensuring the arts continue to thrive in our community.”

For more information about the Woodruff Arts Center, visit woodruffcenter.org.