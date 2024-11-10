10 Georgia Communities to Host Traveling Art Exhibit

Georgia Council for the Arts is pleased to announce that, beginning in February 2025, 10 rural communities across the state will host a curated traveling exhibition of works from Georgia’s State Art Collection. In each of the communities, 20 pieces from the State Art Collection will be paired with work from that community’s local and regional artists – making for a one-of-a-kind experience at every stop.

Visitors can explore diverse art forms, from paintings to quilting, and engage with the work of celebrated artists like Nellie Mae Rowe. Beyond the gallery walls, the exhibition will inspire arts and cultural activities in each community, celebrating local talent and drawing attention to Georgia’s rich artistic landscape.

The 10 destination communities earned a stop on the tour through a competitive application process that focused on engaging small and rural communities across the state, and each will receive a grant to support the exhibit and the accompanying community activities. To supplement each partner community’s contributions, Georgia Council for the Arts will also provide guides on how to incorporate local artist workshops, student activities, and in-gallery activations.

Over a period of 18 months, the following Georgia communities will host the exhibit:

Euharlee – Euharlee Welcome Center & History Museum (February 3-March 14, 2025)

– Euharlee Welcome Center & History Museum (February 3-March 14, 2025) Greenville – Artisans on the Square (March 24-May 2, 2025)

– Artisans on the Square (March 24-May 2, 2025) Waycross – Okefenokee Heritage Center (May 12-June 20, 2025)

– Okefenokee Heritage Center (May 12-June 20, 2025) Moultrie – The Arts Center of Moultrie (June 30-August 8, 2025)

– The Arts Center of Moultrie (June 30-August 8, 2025) Cuthbert – Andrew College (August 18-September 26, 2025)

– Andrew College (August 18-September 26, 2025) Douglas – Satilla Regional Library System (October 6-November 14, 2025)

– Satilla Regional Library System (October 6-November 14, 2025) McRae-Helena – Pioneer Historical Society (January 12-February 20, 2026)

– Pioneer Historical Society (January 12-February 20, 2026) Sylvania – Screven-Jenkins Regional Library System (March 2-April 10, 2026)

– Screven-Jenkins Regional Library System (March 2-April 10, 2026) Buckhead – Steffen Thomas Museum of Art (April 20-May 29, 2026)

– Steffen Thomas Museum of Art (April 20-May 29, 2026) Dawsonville – Bowen Center for the Arts (June 8-July 17, 2026)

The State Art Collection is an extensive, vibrant chronicle of more than 600 works created by Georgia artists from the 1970s to the 1990s. Owned and managed by GCA, the Collection is an educational tool, preserves the state’s artistic heritage, and increases awareness of the art and artists of Georgia.