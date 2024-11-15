Creative Economy Journal: 200 Most Influential

Georgia Entertainment
Premier Partner
Courtesy of UGA - Terry College of Business
Courtesy of UGA - Terry College of Business

Behind the scenes at Trilith, Georgia’s largest studio

By on Culture/Arts, Engage, Features, Film & TV, News

By Terry College of Business

David Sutherland’s MBA MMR students enjoy a field-trip to Trilith Studios in Atlanta.

Terry College of Business graduate students toured Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia on Oct. 25 as part of a course on Business in the Creative Economy.

Courtesy of UGA - Terry College of Business

Courtesy of UGA – Terry College of Business

Trilith CEO Frank Patterson discusses the process of placemaking and Trilith's goal of having everything that film, television and game producers need in one place on Trilith's 700-acre campus.

David Sutherland’s MBA MMR students enjoy a field-trip to Trilith Studios in Atlanta.

Students watch a montage of movie clips filmed at Trilith Studios.

David Sutherland’s MBA MMR students enjoy a field-trip to Trilith Studios in Atlanta.

Terry College of Business students take a break from their tour while construction on Trilith Live — a performing arts complex and cinema center — takes place outside.

Tiffany FitzHenry & David Sutherland’s MBA MMR students enjoy a field-trip to Trilith Studios in Atlanta.

Film producer Tiffany FitzHenry talks to Terry students about the process of putting together financing and funding for film projects.

David Sutherland’s MBA MMR students enjoy a field-trip to Trilith Studios in Atlanta.

A Trilith Studios tour guides point out details about the back lots, sound stages, workshops, residential developments and shops that make up the Trilith campus.

David Sutherland’s MBA MMR students enjoy a field-trip to Trilith Studios in Atlanta.

David Sutherland’s MBA MMR students enjoy a field-trip to Trilith Studios in Atlanta.

