Behind the scenes at Trilith, Georgia’s largest studio

Terry College of Business graduate students toured Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia on Oct. 25 as part of a course on Business in the Creative Economy.

Trilith CEO Frank Patterson discusses the process of placemaking and Trilith’s goal of having everything that film, television and game producers need in one place on Trilith’s 700-acre campus.

Students watch a montage of movie clips filmed at Trilith Studios.

Terry College of Business students take a break from their tour while construction on Trilith Live — a performing arts complex and cinema center — takes place outside.

Film producer Tiffany FitzHenry talks to Terry students about the process of putting together financing and funding for film projects.

A Trilith Studios tour guides point out details about the back lots, sound stages, workshops, residential developments and shops that make up the Trilith campus.