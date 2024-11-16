Cobra Kai Star Wins Award for Best Latinx Film at Riff

Stunt performer and actress Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz is capturing attention in both the Hollywood and independent film worlds with her dual achievements as Maria Alvarez in Netflix’s Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 and the award-winning short film The Humming Grows. In Cobra Kai portraying the captain of Spain’s karate team, Ramos-Ortiz adds another layer to her career as an action star in the new season of Cobra Kai out on November 15, 2024.

Ramos-Ortiz’s work in Cobra Kai combines intense physical training with an emotionally compelling portrayal, showcasing the power of Latin representation in the martial arts genre. Her work alongside Justin Ortiz, who not only serves as the stunt coordinator for The Humming Grows but also plays Spain’s men’s team captain Diego in Cobra Kai, highlights the dynamic partnership and dedication within Georgia’s vibrant film community. Ramos-Ortiz shares her excitement for the role and her commitment to authentic fight choreography, which has become a hallmark of Cobra Kai.

The recent world premiere of The Humming Grows at the Rome International Film Festival (RIFF), held at the historic DeSoto Theatre, was a major highlight, with the film earning the jury award for Best Latin Short. A part of RIFF’s Latin Shorts and After Dark Shorts series, The Humming Grows captivated the Rome audience with its portrayal of redemption and identity, themes that resonate deeply in today’s cultural landscape.

Winning the Sylvia Jury Award at the Rome International Film Festival represents a milestone for The Humming Grows and for Latina representation in martial arts cinema. In a genre where Latina martial artists are nearly absent, Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz’s performance as a lead stuntwoman and action star brings a groundbreaking portrayal to the screen, reflecting the strength, resilience, and depth of Latina characters in a fresh, empowering light. The film’s win not only highlights the need for broader representation in action films but also celebrates the skill and dedication of the stunt community. Ramos-Ortiz’s journey in The Humming Grows reinforces the significance of authentic, diverse storytelling in an industry where such voices are still underrepresented. This award signals the power and potential of films that uplift the Latina experience, marking a path forward for more inclusive, dynamic stories in genre cinema.

“The Humming Grows means so much to me because they were the first people to really see that in me, really before anything else” Ramos-Ortiz noted. “Aughbar is bar none professional… It was equally as professional as any multi-million dollar set I step onto”.

The Humming Grows, produced entirely in Georgia, is a testament to the state’s appeal as a creative hub, combining local talent with accessible film resources to create high-quality, culturally rich projects. With Georgia hosting more and more productions, this film serves as a powerful example of how independent films shot locally can make a significant impact on the festival circuit.

During the festival, Ramos-Ortiz spoke at the PAM Studios during her panel “A Conversation with Jewelianna Ramos Ortiz” on her career, sharing experiences from her roles with directors like Tim Burton and actors such as Jenna Ortega. Her stories from set and insights into her evolving career inspired both seasoned professionals and aspiring artists in the packed room.

As the Georgia film industry continues to thrive, Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz’s work on The Humming Grows and Cobra Kai solidifies her status as an influential figure in action storytelling. With her remarkable journey still unfolding, Ramos-Ortiz is set to inspire a new generation of actors and filmmakers in Georgia and beyond.