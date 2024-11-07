Columbus Film Office Launches New Film Crew and Support Services

COLUMBUS, Georgia – The Columbus Film Office has launched a new resource on the VisitColumbusGA website for filmmakers and locals supporting productions in the region. The Columbus Production Directory offers directors and producers the ability to search for local crew and support services.

“This resource compliments our other efforts to connect the filmmakers we engage with around the world with local professionals that can enhance their production crews,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner. “In time, the Columbus Production Directory will be a comprehensive resource highlighting local talent in every discipline of film production.”

Crew and support services operating in the Columbus area may register to be included on the site. Only Georgia companies and Georgia residents with a verifiable street address (not a PO Box or mailbox rental) may register. There is no fee to register and updates can be made at any time.

No registration is required to search the directory.

The service is offered through Georgia’s Reel-Crew directory, the searchable, online directory of crew and support services offered at no charge.

Learn more at https://ga.reel-scout.com/crew_login.aspx?g=columbus&cl=C