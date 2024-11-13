Discover Dunwoody highlights Trace Taylor

Discover Dunwoody is excited to spotlight Trace Taylor as the Distinguished Production Associate of November, an initiative that celebrates the hardworking individuals who bring films and television shows to life from behind the scenes. As a photographer and location scout, Trace has built his career in the film industry, establishing himself as a key talent in this field.

Trace’s path to Hollywood sets began far from the bustling film studios, on a pecan farm in southern Alabama. He discovered his passion for photography in high school, swapping a baseball glove for a 35mm camera. This newfound love took him to college in Birmingham, where he studied studio art with a focus on photography and built a portfolio as a freelance photographer, capturing weddings, musicians, and artists. After college, he moved to Atlanta and, when his passion for photography dimmed, a friend encouraged him to try his hand in the booming Georgia film industry. This led to Trace landing a position on a locations team for “Ozark,” thanks to Kevin Dowling and Wes Hagan, whose guidance helped him learn the ropes of filmmaking. Their support not only opened doors but provided him with invaluable mentorship that set him on his career path.

Since then, Trace’s career as a location scout has flourished, with credits on projects filmed throughout Georgia and beyond, including “Boy Erased,” “Zombieland: Double Tap,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Tulsa King” Season 2, and many more. His talent for finding the right locations and adapting to various project needs has made him a respected scout in the industry. More recently, he has collaborated with acclaimed director Barry Levinson on “Alto Knights” and with rising director Mimi Cave on “Holland, Michigan,” both set to premiere in 2025. His recent achievements also extend to the fashion world, where he scouted for influential brands such as Louis Vuitton and Brain Dead, expanding his creative portfolio and proving his versatility in various creative fields.

Trace’s recent achievements are noteworthy, and in addition, he also aims to continue with photography and personal projects, combining his eye for visuals with his experience in location scouting. His work reflects the dedication and adaptability that location scouts bring to the film industry, where each project offers something new to learn.

Discover Dunwoody is thrilled to recognize Trace Taylor as part of our Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program. His story exemplifies the hard work, commitment, and creative vision that make the industry’s behind-the-scenes professionals essential to every production. Join us in celebrating Trace’s contributions to the world of film and television, as he continues to leave a lasting impact on each new endeavor he undertakes.

For more information about Discover Dunwoody and to nominate yourself or someone you know for the recognition program, please visit WWW.DISCOVERDUNWOODY.COM/NOMINATION-FORM/