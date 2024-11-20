Discover Dunwoody Partners with RE:IMAGINE to Support Next Generation of Storytellers

Discover Dunwoody announces a strategic partnership with RE:IMAGINE, a leading force in Atlanta’s film industry youth development, to support emerging storytellers and film professionals in one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment markets.

Through this innovative partnership, guests booking accommodations through https://dis-dun.me/reimagine for any of Dunwoody’s ten premier hotels will automatically generate a donation to RE:IMAGINE. These hotels offer production crews, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts convenient access to Atlanta’s thriving film and entertainment shooting locations, while being just steps away from 200 dining establishments, 300 retail locations, and innovative entertainment venues including Puttshack and Game Show Battle Rooms.

Read more at Funwoody.