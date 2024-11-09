Eddie Bradford, Jr. Named to the Leadership Georgia Class of 2025

Frazier & Deeter (FD), a Top 50 accounting and advisory firm, is proud to announce that Eddie Bradford, Jr., FD Tax Partner, has been selected to join the prestigious Leadership Georgia Class of 2025. Leadership Georgia is widely recognized as one of the most respected statewide leadership programs in the country, with a competitive selection process that welcomes only sixty-three emerging leaders from across Georgia each year.

“It’s an honor to be selected for Leadership Georgia’s Class of 2025,” said Bradford. “I’m excited to learn from other leaders and deepen my understanding of the issues that affect communities across our state. This opportunity aligns with my commitment to serving both my profession and my community, and I look forward to applying these insights to drive positive change.”

Bradford will join peers from diverse industries and communities throughout the state to participate in a year-long program that explores the most pressing issues facing Georgia’s cities, towns and rural areas. Leadership Georgia fosters a collaborative environment where participants engage in five immersive sessions designed to build understanding, identify solutions and inspire action on key issues affecting Georgia’s communities.

This year’s program theme, “Intentional – Informed – Inspired,” reflects the organization’s mission of developing leaders who are thoughtful, knowledgeable and passionate about fostering meaningful change.

For more information about Leadership Georgia, visit leadershipgeorgia.com.