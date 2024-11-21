Creative Economy Journal: 200 Most Influential

Event Recap: Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 & Georgia Unscripted – Columbus, Georgia

By on Culture/Arts, Engage, Features, Film & TV, News

The combined Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 & Georgia Unscripted was held in Columbus, Georgia on Nov 19.  It was presented in partnership with and  FilmColumbusGA and The Columbus Museum.

The event drew directors, business owners and creatives from Columbus and throughout the state including legislators such as Georgia State Representatives Teddy Reese, Vance Smith, Debbie Buckner and Carolyn Hugley. Highlights of the event included comments from producer and director Warren Ostergard who is currently working on a project in Columbus, recognition of the retirement of Peter Bowden, president and CEO of VisitColumbusGA, and comments from Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner who gave some exciting updates on their efforts to support the local film industry.

See photos below. Watch the two reels here and here.

“We are proud to spotlight the local creative economy in Columbus,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “This incredible turnout is a reflection of all our efforts to support the future of entertainment, where the worlds of film, music, gaming and the arts collide to create, collaborate, and capture the magic. And Columbus has set the stage as a leading example in the state.”

Additional speakers for the evening included David Sutherland from UGA’s Terry College of Business who spoke about the creative economy and placemaking; Scott Votaw, executive director of the Georgia Film Academy, who spoke about workforce development around the state; Dana Gibson, professor and department chair of communications at Columbus State University, who gave an update on local educational programs; and Matt Campbell, founder and CEO of Georgia Matters and co-founder of the BIG Entertainment Network, who gave an update on opportunities for veterans to work in the entertainment industry through the Combat Boots to the Boardroom organization.

The 2024 Georgia Unscripted/Georgia Entertainment 100 events are presented in partnership with leading companies including ICPTrilith StudiosTrilith InstituteGeorgia Screen Entertainment CoalitionFulton FilmsRDH Partners and Yancey Entertainment. Local partners included VisitColumbusGA, Hudson Pendleton Financial Group, Music & Entertainment Council, Story Mill Entertainment, Flat Rock Studios, the Goetchius House and others.

Companies providing ongoing support for these events include ARCOBarbizon Lighting CompanyCinelease StudiosClassic Tents & EventsCofer BrothersDiscover DekalbDiscover DunwoodyEast Point Convention & Visitors BureauFirst HorizonFoley Design AssociatesFilm Quality ServicesFulton County Arts and CultureGeorgia Banking CompanyGeorgia Entertainment PR AllianceGreatHomesATLGeorgia MattersGreenspoon Marder LLPGhost Gaming, Global Media StudiosIVB MediaLevel 77 Music, Mainsail – Trilith GuesthouseMoonshine PostPC&E AtlantaProvost StudioReel SuppliesRevolution Entertainment ServicesSecurity Associates of Coastal GeorgiaSkillshot, and University of West Georgia.

Other organizations promoting and partnering with the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic DevelopmentGeorgia Music PartnersGeorgia Production PartnershipBIG Film and Entertainment AllianceCoastal Entertainment AllianceEntertainment Tourism Alliance of GeorgiaGeorgia Film AcademyMotion Picture Association, Hispanic Chamber of CommerceGeorgia Association of Convention and Visitors BureausGeorgia State UniversityGeorgia Game Developers AssociationGeorgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance and Georgia CEO.

Find out more about our events here and contact us about how your community, organization or company can partner with Georgia Entertainment.

