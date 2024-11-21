Event Recap: Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 & Georgia Unscripted – Columbus, Georgia

The combined Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 & Georgia Unscripted was held in Columbus, Georgia on Nov 19. It was presented in partnership with and FilmColumbusGA and The Columbus Museum.

The event drew directors, business owners and creatives from Columbus and throughout the state including legislators such as Georgia State Representatives Teddy Reese, Vance Smith, Debbie Buckner and Carolyn Hugley. Highlights of the event included comments from producer and director Warren Ostergard who is currently working on a project in Columbus, recognition of the retirement of Peter Bowden, president and CEO of VisitColumbusGA, and comments from Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner who gave some exciting updates on their efforts to support the local film industry.

See photos below. Watch the two reels here and here.

“We are proud to spotlight the local creative economy in Columbus,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “This incredible turnout is a reflection of all our efforts to support the future of entertainment, where the worlds of film, music, gaming and the arts collide to create, collaborate, and capture the magic. And Columbus has set the stage as a leading example in the state.”

Additional speakers for the evening included David Sutherland from UGA’s Terry College of Business who spoke about the creative economy and placemaking; Scott Votaw, executive director of the Georgia Film Academy, who spoke about workforce development around the state; Dana Gibson, professor and department chair of communications at Columbus State University, who gave an update on local educational programs; and Matt Campbell, founder and CEO of Georgia Matters and co-founder of the BIG Entertainment Network, who gave an update on opportunities for veterans to work in the entertainment industry through the Combat Boots to the Boardroom organization.

The 2024 Georgia Unscripted/Georgia Entertainment 100 events are presented in partnership with leading companies including ICP, Trilith Studios, Trilith Institute, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Fulton Films, RDH Partners and Yancey Entertainment. Local partners included VisitColumbusGA, Hudson Pendleton Financial Group, Music & Entertainment Council, Story Mill Entertainment, Flat Rock Studios, the Goetchius House and others.

Companies providing ongoing support for these events include ARCO, Barbizon Lighting Company, Cinelease Studios, Classic Tents & Events, Cofer Brothers, Discover Dekalb, Discover Dunwoody, East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, First Horizon, Foley Design Associates, Film Quality Services, Fulton County Arts and Culture, Georgia Banking Company, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, GreatHomesATL, Georgia Matters, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Ghost Gaming, Global Media Studios, IVB Media, Level 77 Music, Mainsail – Trilith Guesthouse, Moonshine Post, PC&E Atlanta, Provost Studio, Reel Supplies, Revolution Entertainment Services, Security Associates of Coastal Georgia, Skillshot, and University of West Georgia.

Other organizations promoting and partnering with the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia, Georgia Film Academy, Motion Picture Association, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, Georgia State University, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance and Georgia CEO.

