Executive Producer Seth Ingram Explains How ‘Signing Day’ Film Proves Major Progress In Georgia’s Industry

Seth Ingram is the Executive Director of the Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) and Division Chair of Humanities in Film Production at Georgia Highlands College.

He also executive produced the highly anticipated, Georgia-lensed, ‘Signing Day.’ The film, which was fully funded in the state, follows “a young college football coach is sent to rural Alabama to try and sign the nation’s top high school defensive end and soon finds himself trying to outflank rival recruiters and win over the player’s wildly dysfunctional family.”

An early screening of Signing Day will be hosted this weekend at Kennesaw State University. Details about the film’s official distribution will be released soon. Stay tuned at Georgia Entertainment for more updates.

To be included in our interviews and videos please contact us here.