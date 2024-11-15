Film Liaison Trey Baggarly Shares How Camera Ready Program Supports Georgia Productions

Trey Baggarly serves as the Director of Event Services for Coweta County, Georgia, and is one of the state’s 159 film liaisons in the Georgia Camera Ready Communities Program. As a liaison, he collaborates closely with production teams and the Georgia Film Office, providing expert guidance to ensure smooth filming experiences in the county. Established in 2010, Coweta County was one of the original 17 counties certified in this pioneering program.

Recently, during the Macon Film Festival, the Camera Ready program gathered liaisons statewide to discuss production services and best practices. Following the event, Baggarly joined Georgia Entertainment’s Unscripted Roadshow to share insights about his work in the field.

