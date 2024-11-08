First woman-owned studio in Hall County opens in Flowery Branch, Georgia

Film Quality Studios, the first woman-owned film and media production facility in Hall County, announces its grand opening. Located minutes from Lake Lanier and the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, this new 12-acre site provides a full-service production space designed to meet the diverse needs of creators and production teams.

Owned and operated by Debra Chesneau, Film Quality Studios marks a significant addition to the North Georgia creative landscape. As the only woman-owned facility of its kind in the area, it offers a unique space where projects can be shot, edited, and managed from start to finish.

The studio features two 4,000-square-foot, climate-controlled stages, a 40’ x 20’ pre-lit cyc wall with RGBWW lighting on a MOD X truss system, 200-amp power distribution, backup generators, and internet redundancies. It includes 75-car parking and a loading dock for streamlined operations. On-site resources include kitchenettes, green rooms, hair and makeup areas, editing suites, broadcast rooms, and server rooms, with equipment rentals available.

“Our studio brings new opportunities for production teams to work in a facility designed to support all phases of a project,” said Chesneau. “As a woman-owned business in this industry, we’re excited to provide the North Georgia community with a much-needed production resource just minutes from Lake Lanier.”