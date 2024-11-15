Georgia casting director making her own lane in film

It’s really Molly’s World, and we are all living in it.

Popular Georgia filmmaker, producer, director, model, and casting director Molly Flynn is the perfect example of if you love what you do and do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.

The Marietta native runs the casting agency Molly World Productions LLC, where she oversees dozens of popular music videos, TV shows, films, and casting calls for major and independent films. Her passion for acting began at a young age and blossomed into filming, casting, and directing. She described herself as a “theatre kid.”

Read more at: WSB Radio