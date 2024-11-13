Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Chelsea Spivey, Senior Director, New Business Development & Production Incentives, Revolution Entertainment Services; Realtor, Artisan Haus Real Estate

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Chelsea Spivey has vision and tenacity, two key qualities it takes to help sustain and grow a healthy film industry in Georgia.

“As a proud Georgia native, I am consistently impressed by the abundance of genuinely passionate individuals I encounter weekly, each contributing their expertise to the film and entertainment landscape. This influx of talent not only enriches our communities but also underscores a shared vision for fostering continued growth and innovation within Georgia’s vibrant Creative Economy, Spivey notes.

A seasoned professional at the forefront of Atlanta’s dynamic film and entertainment industry, she leads Revolution Entertainment Services’ film and entertainment tax incentive business, as well as expanding the company’s production payroll and production software platforms. Drawing from more than 20 years of diverse experience in legal and commercial real estate development, Spivey also brings a great deal of knowledge to her role.

When asked to reflect on her contributions, Spivey says, “My role allows me to contribute significantly to Georgia’s Creative Economy in various ways. It’s more than just facilitating tax credit and production payroll transactions — it’s about forging genuine connections and adding tangible value to projects. By fostering meaningful relationships, I get to be a part in helping bring films, TV series, and commercials to life, resulting in job opportunities for countless Georgians.”

Since joining the Revolution team, Spivey has become a linchpin within the organization, leveraging her expertise across various domains.

Those around her report that her deep understanding of tax credits helps position Revolution as a trusted advisor for major studios, production companies, independent producers, production accountants, CPAs, family offices, and individual and corporate taxpayers seeking to optimize their tax strategies within the film and entertainment sector in the Peach State.

Aside from her work and passion toward seeing Georgia’s film industry succeed, Spivey enjoys many facets of the state.

“As someone who loves being outdoors, I am grateful to live in a city where I can easily go flying, hiking, running, and stand up paddle boarding (SUP) all in the same day,” she says. “The ability to balance an excellent career in the film, entertainment, and real estate industries, and also balance my personal life with the activities I enjoy with my daughter is what keeps us here in Georgia.”

The real estate industry she mentions is another facet of her professional contributions to Georgia’s business climate. She is a realtor at local Artisan Haus Real Estate, where she brings expertise in serving discerning clients within the aviation and entertainment sectors. Her peers at Artisan Haus report that she adeptly navigates the intricacies of real estate transactions, ensuring optimal outcomes for both buyers and sellers alike.

Spivey is also deeply committed to making a positive impact in the community. She both mentors aspiring professionals and champions charitable initiatives.

When asked to name several mentors who have made a significant difference in her professional and personal lives, Spivey reports, “I am truly thankful to have multiple individuals and mentors that have taken me under their wings. It’s cliché, but they are the reason doors have opened and seats are at tables, getting me here today. These people are from various areas of my life who have shared more hours than I can count with their wisdom, invaluable knowledge, and guidance.”

Then she adds, “My three favorite pieces of advice in recent years [are]: 1.) “Don’t buy the couch. Take every single opportunity given to you.” 2.) “You’re a person of action, I love that, but slow down and take a breath before you jump.” And 3.) “Don’t f*** up, fly good.”

It’s clear that Spivey took her mentors’ advice.

In the vibrant epicenter of Georgia’s bustling film and entertainment scene, she has drawn on her visionary leadership [abilities]to help reshape the landscape of tax credits and production payroll, leaving an indelible mark on the industry’s future. With dynamic expertise and boundless passion, she continues to redefine the possibilities within a thriving film and entertainment ecosystem in the Peach State.

