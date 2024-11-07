Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Chris Peay, Chief Marketing Officer, Cxmmunity Media

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Tech, sports, and entertainment are the life’s work of Atlanta-based media and marketing entrepreneur, Chris Peay.

Peay is chief marketing officer of Cxmmunity Media Co., a media-tech company that focuses on future-proofing diversity in the esports and gaming industries by creating educational, engaging, and entertaining programming. After graduating from a historically black university (HBCU), North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina, with a degree in Mass Communications and Media Studies, Peay went on to earn a Master’s degree in marketing at Georgia State University in Atlanta, honing his passions for the three key areas he focuses on today.

“At Cxmmunity Media, our efforts are centered around leveraging gaming as a platform for education, community building, and creating new pathways for diverse talents in the creative economy,” Peay says. “By focusing on underserved communities, we’ve been able to introduce a new, inclusive narrative within the gaming industry.”

Peay goes on to explain, “Initiatives like [ours]provide over $2M in scholarships for HBCU students through competitive video gameplay and unlocking an additional revenue stream for HBCUs nationwide that never existed before, organizing gaming tournaments and shining a spotlight on underserved youth showing up in places that are outside of their ‘norms.’ [This focus] not only brings more voices into the conversation but also stimulates economic activity by preparing the next generation for careers in gaming and digital media. Through these actions, we contribute to a more diverse and vibrant Creative Economy in Georgia and beyond.”

Drawing on his roots and experience in brand storytelling within the HBCU culture, Peay co-founded the HBCU Esports League with the intention to increase diverse representation in the esports and video game industry. HBCU Esports League is the world’s first and only competitive esports league for HBCUs, according to Peay. In their first season, he says, they amassed a total of 14 million live views and solidified a $1M donation from the Verizon Foundation to help build esports and innovation labs on the campuses of their partner institutions.

When asked what makes Georgia’s Creative Economy and related industries special, Peay credits “dynamic diversity and [an]innovative spirit.”

As he says, “The state has become a leading hub for film, music, digital media, and gaming, supported by a combination of forward-thinking policies, tax incentives, and a vibrant, diverse talent pool. This ecosystem encourages collaboration across different media sectors, garnering a culture of innovation that’s appealing for ventures like ours”

Peay adds, “For us, the gaming and entertainment scene in Georgia is thriving, providing a fertile ground for initiatives that aim to increase representation and create opportunities for underserved communities in the tech and gaming industries.

During his time with Cxmmunity Media, always looking to build and expand the company’s brand, Peay has led brand strategy for films like “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and Jordan Peele’s “Candyman.” He has also curated bespoke gaming strategies for corporations such as Mountain Dew, Microsoft, Verizon, Discover, Nike/House of Hoops, and NBCUniversal.

Throughout his career, Peay has kept sight of and honored the Peach State.

“What’s not to love about Georgia? Beyond its role as a key player in the entertainment and creative industries, Georgia’s diverse culture, rich history, and the warmth and support of its communities stand out,” he notes. “For someone deeply involved in community-building through gaming and media, the state’s blend of urban and rural, tradition and innovation, provides endless inspiration and opportunities. The Peach State embodies a sense of belonging and community that resonates deeply with our mission at Cxmmunity Media to create inclusive, empowering spaces in gaming and beyond.”

Alongside crediting Georgia as a powerful force of inspiration and community, Peay is grateful for those who have influenced his life’s work.

“Growing up, I was fortunate to have many mentors and influences, [but]one figure stands out for their profound impact on my path: my co-founder, [Ryan Johnson]. The collaboration, shared vision, and mutual encouragement have been instrumental in navigating the challenges of building Cxmmunity Media from the ground up. This partnership has not only been a source of personal growth but also a testament to the power of shared goals and collective effort in making a significant impact on the community and the industry at large. Our combined experiences, insights, and dedication to our mission have shaped Cxmmunity Media into what it is today.”

