Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Grant M. Wainscott, Vice President of Ecosystem Expansion, Metro Atlanta Chamber

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

When you speak to Grant Wainscott, his passion for expanding the ecosystem of Georgia’s creative industries immediately stands out.

“The depth and breadth of the creative ecosystem in the state has played such an important role in our growth and success,” Wainscott, vice president of ecosystem expansion at the Metro Atlanta Chamber says. “We’re more than just one aspect of the Creative Economy, we are living at the intersection of music, film, fashion, fine and performing arts, sports, game development, literature, and so much more. What an incredible time to be alive in Georgia.”

Ever eyeing the big picture, he holds a B.A. in International Business from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida, and attended university in Quebec, Canada, and Augsburg, Germany. Originally from Seattle, he has studied and lived in five countries and speaks French and German.

Over time, Wainscott has worked to launch the Office of Film and Entertainment for Clayton County, Georgia, and to co-found the country’s first region-wide Esports Commission, a division of the Atlanta Sports Council. As an international economic and ecosystem developer on a larger scale for the past three decades, his work includes researching, launching, and supporting numerous domestic and international initiatives designed to grow industry clusters, galvanize communities, and advance cross-border relationships. And he has led or participated in dozens of business and cultural missions throughout the world.

In his current role as vice president of ecosystem expansion for the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Wainscott leads a team of industry and technology cluster experts to retain, expand, and attract jobs and investment to the metro Atlanta region while shining the light globally on the assets and brands that have made Atlanta an international hub.

When asked what he loves most about the Peach State, Wainscott says, “How much space can I take up here? From the world’s busiest and most efficient airport (and best airline) to the variety of scenery and topography that Georgia is globally known for, I love that you can find whatever your idea of peace, or business, or adventure is.”

He continues, “It’s been an honor to work with so many talented Georgians to help grow the Creative Economy, from working to scout locations for film and television projects [in films]like “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013), to helping gather and celebrate our music ecosystem at major moments like the Grammys, to attracting major esports and gaming lifestyle festivals like DreamHack.”

Wainscott credits one mentor in particular for helping him navigate his business and personal adventures.

“My father, who worked for one company his entire career as a commercial airline pilot (or heavy equipment operator as he would tell people), was my biggest supporter, critic, therapist, mentor, and career coach. No matter what situation I found myself in, and usually never something he had experienced in his life or career, he always figured out a way to turn his philosophy and ethic into sound advice and counsel for me.”

Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal