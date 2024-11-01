Georgia Entertainment announces Signature 100 event at Assembly Studios

Georgia Entertainment has announced details of the Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 event on December 11 to be held on Stage 5 at Assembly Studios. The invite only affair is for partners, directors, producers and other leading industry influencers intimately involved in policy and the business of Georgia’s Creative Economy.

The signature event is proudly presented by Assembly Studios, Discover Dunwoody and Universal Production Services along with supporting partners ICP and Lightscape. “These partners, along with other industry supporters, have demonstrated their steadfast commitment to Georgia’s film and entertainment industry,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “We have an array of activations and reveals in store for the evening as we bid farewell to 2024 and look ahead to an even more exciting 2025.”

The highly curated VIP event will host over 600 entertainment professionals. Invites are being shared with partners and industry leaders in Georgia and beyond. (Request an invitation.)

Event Highlights Include: Attendees will receive the first copies of the Winter/Spring edition of The Creative Economy Journal produced in collaboration with SCADpro.

Special comments from VIP officials welcoming our guests.

Recognition of the highlighted nonprofit of the evening.

Presentation of the 2024 Georgia Creative Champion.

Guests are welcome to continue networking at the afterparty at The Crowne Plaza.

The following morning, partners and VIP guests will reconnect for a special breakfast .

Guests are also invited to attend the Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia’s special event mid morning.

“Our year-end Signature 100 event is the perfect opportunity for our partners to strengthen connections and forge new relationships as we close out one year and gear up for the next,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “We’re excited to be at Assembly Studios with the top names in entertainment from Georgia and around the world.”

More details will be released soon including special VIP guests, detailed agenda and additional partners of the event. Request an invite or contact us for more information about supporting this event.