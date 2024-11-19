Georgia State Alumna Flourishes On-Set of Marvel’s ‘Agatha All Along’

As a child, Skylar Sanders saw the world through a different lens. She fondly recalls evenings spent cozying up on the couch, indulging in movies or film reruns. While others turned to television and movies for relaxation, Skylar found herself studying the lighting and actors’ direction in each scene.

In high school, Skylar nurtured her passion for storytelling and film photography by creating short films with her friends, immersing herself in the creative process. But when it came time to choose a college career path, she found herself at a crossroads, torn between pursuing pre-med or following her passion into the world of film.

Driven by her passion, Skylar took a leap of faith and majored in film studies at Georgia State University, where she discovered the Georgia Film Academy (GFA), a stepping stone to her future in the film industry.

“When it came time to choose a major, I was on the fence, but I thought I would be happier doing film,” said Sanders.

GFA certification equips the next generation of film and television crews through coursework and on-set experience. The academy, a unique, statewide initiative operated under the auspices of the University System of Georgia, has resonated with leading Hollywood studios and production companies such as MGM and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society.

Skyler’s decision to enroll in her first GFA course came naturally after hearing about the program’s many opportunities from film professors and academic advisors. She also learned from a friend, a GFA alum, how the courses benefited aspiring film professionals.

While earning her Film and Television Production certification, Skylar gained access to invaluable resources. From a passionate and caring GFA 1000 instructor, Akhil Dupont, who became her mentor, to a network of hardworking film professionals, GFA provided Skylar with the knowledge and hands-on experience needed to thrive in the film industry.

GFA offers students the opportunity to earn an on-set internship. Through her certification, Sanders lived out many hopeful film professionals’ dreams by landing an on-set costume department internship on Marvel’s Agatha All Along. During the project, she worked as a production assistant and a design intern, where she was responsible for character design and research, curating mood boards and shadowing costume designers. She especially enjoyed the autonomy to create costume pieces for the series. The “Lady Death” flower she helped design can be seen in episode seven of the newly released series. Additionally, other costume elements she created for the character Lilia, including the crown, dress, belt and wand, can be seen throughout the Disney+ show.

Skylar’s commitment during her internship left an impression on the production crew. Despite her internship ending before filming concluded, she was asked to stay on until the production wrapped.

“I took all I learned through GFA into my internship, and I really think that is why I was able to continue working,” said Sanders. “When I looked around at the other production assistants, I found that I was teaching them things they didn’t have prior experience with, but that GFA had taught me.”

Once production wrapped, Skylar returned to Georgia State University to earn her master’s in communications.

With her internship completed and GFA certification secured, her dream is to open a production company for aspiring filmmakers to shoot content and short documentaries.

“You expect the industry to be so sterile and professional all the time, but it really does feel like a family when you are with each other constantly,” said Sanders.

Her experience with GFA courses and on-set internship helped establish a supportive network and creative community. She aspires to provide the same for future filmmakers and documentarians working with her forthcoming production company.