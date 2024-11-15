GFA Offers Professional Education

Exciting news for aspiring filmmakers! For the first time ever, GFA 1000 is being offered directly through the Georgia Film Academy via professional education. With multiple schedule options, including weekdays, weeknights and weekends, now is the perfect time to jump into Georgia’s thriving film industry. Don’t wait to reserve your seat!

Ready for real-world experience in the Entertainment Arts industry? The Georgia Film Academy is offering courses this Spring, and we want you to participate! Our classes provide you with the opportunity to learn from industry pros and use professional-level equipment. Our professional certifications are recognized by leading production companies, networks, entertainment businesses and studios in Georgia and across the country. Let the GFA be your first step to making your career goals a reality!

