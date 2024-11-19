High Museum of Art named as honorary nonprofit for the Signature Georgia Entertainment 100

Georgia Entertainment announced today that the High Museum of Art has been named its honorary nonprofit for the upcoming Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 which will be held on Dec. 11 at Assembly Studios.

“We believe that art is the heart of the creative economy and the High Museum is the premier organization driving this important narrative for Georgia,” said Randy Davidson, founder & CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “As leaders in the entertainment and creative industries, we want to embrace and honor the High’s community impact, distinguished collection and incredible special exhibition program.”

The highly curated VIP event will host hundreds of entertainment industry influencers intimately involved in policy and the business of Georgia’s Creative Economy including directors, producers, financiers, elected officials and partners of Georgia Entertainment. (Request an invitation.) This signature event is presented by Assembly Studios, Discover Dunwoody and Universal Production Services along with ICP and Lightscape.

“We’re honored to be a part of Georgia Entertainment’s Signature 100 and grateful for the opportunity to share more about our mission with the other attendees who, like the museum, are committed to enriching the cultural fabric of our region,” said Rand Suffolk, director of the High Museum of Art.

“The creative industries impact Georgia on all social and economic fronts. We are so excited to highlight the High Museum of Art’s role in the state,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “As the arts and entertainment scene converges, the Peach State shines brighter on the global stage.”

Event Highlights Include:

Attendees will receive the first copies of the Winter/Spring edition of “ The Creative Economy Journal” produced in collaboration with SCADpro.

produced in collaboration with SCADpro. Welcoming comments from VIP officials.

Special recognition of the High Museum of Art.

Presentation of the 2024 Georgia Creative Champion.

Guests are encouraged to continue networking at the afterparty at Parkwoods at The Crowne Plaza . (Overnight guests, please book your room today.)

. (Overnight guests, please today.) The following morning, partners and VIP guests will reconnect for a special breakfast.

Guests are also invited to register to attend the Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia’s event mid-morning.

More details will be released soon including additional VIP guests, activations and partners of the event. Request an invite or contact us for more information about supporting this event.