High Museum partnership gives Emory access to art resources

Emory University has joined a program at the High Museum of Art that offers the campus community unprecedented opportunities to engage with the Southeast’s premiere art museum.

The Academic Affiliates program gives Emory undergraduate and Laney Graduate School students, along with all staff and faculty, a unique degree of access to the museum’s collections, exhibitions and research, including free admission for students, free admission for students and supporting faculty and staff during university-sponsored field trips, discounted membership rates and opportunities for student art exhibitions at the museum. Emory is the only institution of higher education in Atlanta to join the program.

