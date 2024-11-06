Japanese Film Industry Reps Plan Visit to Georgia, USA, in 2025

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Like many U.S. states and countries internationally, Japan is watching Georgia – and planning a visit to the Peach State in the first quarter of the new year.

Japan’s plans to visit follow a fall 2024 trip, by invitation, of a Georgia delegation of legislators and film professionals to Kyoto, Japan’s “City of Movies,” and its Uzumasa area to meet and set the stage for future collaboration. Uzumasa was the chosen locale for the meeting because it is considered the cultural heart of Japan – and also because it is the site of a media park concept designed to become a world-class destination for content creatives, filmmakers, creative technologists, and innovative start-ups moving into the future. The media park is also slated to include an education wing that will operate in collaboration with various university programs.

Delegates who made the trip to Kyoto include Georgia Senator Donzella James (District 35), Georgia Senator Michael Rhett (District 33), Georgia Representative Robert Dawson (District 65), and Atlanta-based independent film producer Anthony Short, head of Boa Sorte, a company that offers independent development and film production services to producers around the world who create content for a worldwide audience.

During the Peach State delegation’s visit to Kyoto, the city hosted Ninja Pitch, a contest aimed at discovering and showcasing talent in Japan. Nine judges from Japan’s media and technology sectors presided over the creative pitch competition, which the Georgia delegation watched and applauded.

Georgia’s indie producer, Short, shares this about the experience in Kyoto. “There was a real creative energy buzzing around the event and attendees. I loved their passion for storytelling, centuries-old traditions, and abilities to lead in technological advances,” he says. “I think the media park is going to be incredible and I am excited to see it develop.”

When asked about the Kyoto mayor’s and governor’s reactions to Georgia and its representatives, Short says, “They were really intrigued by our tax [incentive]program and learning how it is an economic and jobs program. [And] they were very impressed by the massive success Georgia has had on incentivizing the film industry to move to the state, [as well as]the growth of the community in recent years.”

On a personal note following the Japan trip, Short adds, “I am excited to co-produce international films that transcend borders.”

Speaking about the Peach State delegation’s presence in the Uzumasa area and at the Ninja Pitch event, Senator James notes a collaborative synergy that she feels is possible between Georgia and Japan moving forward. “There is already immense creativity and talent in … Kyoto, and we need to build business together from here,” she says.

As a benefactor of Georgia’s tax incentive program, Short notes, “I am proof-positive for how policy can create a thriving creative industry.”

When a delegation from Kyoto makes its way to the U.S. in the new year, Short notes, “I plan to reconnect with them when they arrive in Georgia, and want to repay the lovely hospitality they showed us while we were there.”

