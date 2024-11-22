Jonah Platt to Host Jewish Family & Career Services’ Annual “Community of Giving” Event

Jewish Family & Career Services (JF&CS) of Dunwoody proudly announces its annual Community of Giving event, featuring acclaimed actor, singer, writer, and advocate and son of film and theater producer Marc Platt (La La Land, Legally Blonde, and Universal’s Wicked film) Jonah Platt as the keynote speaker. Known for his standout role as Fiyero in Broadway’s Wicked, Platt is also a passionate advocate for mental health and Jewish identity, using his platform to combat antisemitism and raise awareness of the Jew-Hate challenges facing Jewish communities worldwide.

Platt, a multi-talented performer who has appeared on screen (Jesus Christ Superstar Live, The Office, Parks and Recreation) and stage, is also recognized for his thought leadership. Through his series Being Jewish with Jonah Platt and impactful interviews with figures like Van Jones and Patricia Heaton, Platt addresses complex issues surrounding faith, resilience, and community.

At this year’s Community of Giving virtual event, Platt will engage in an insightful conversation with TV personality and author Nadia Bilchik. Together, they will discuss the intersection of Jewish identity, mental health, and the emotional toll of recent events, including the October 7th attacks in Israel.

“Jonah Platt’s ability to connect through storytelling and advocacy makes him the perfect voice to guide us through this critical moment for our community,” said Terri Bonoff, executive director for JF&CS.

This year’s event will also spotlight deeply personal stories from local clients who have turned to JF&CS for support. These include Holocaust survivors managing retraumatization, college students confronting antisemitism, and families seeking mental health resources to navigate challenging times.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, December 3

Tuesday, December 3 Time: 12–1 PM | Encore at 8 PM

12–1 PM | Encore at 8 PM Virtual: to purchase tickets or sponsor the event, visit.

Proceeds from the event will directly support JF&CS programs, including mental health counseling, advocacy efforts, and critical services for individuals and families in need.

Why Jonah Platt?

In addition to his celebrated artistic achievements, Jonah Platt is a rising voice in the fight against antisemitism, urging communities to adopt the term “Jew Hate” to more directly confront prejudice. His ability to connect diverse audiences—both through his artistry and advocacy—has earned him recognition as a thought leader on resilience, mental health, and cultural identity.

Key Messages

Broadway Star Jonah Platt: A multi-talented performer who embodies the magic of live theater and the impact of storytelling through music and performance.

A multi-talented performer who embodies the magic of live theater and the impact of storytelling through music and performance. Arts Advocacy: Jonah is a champion for arts education and accessibility, leveraging his platform to inspire creativity in communities nationwide.

Jonah is a champion for arts education and accessibility, leveraging his platform to inspire creativity in communities nationwide. Special Connection: Attendees will leave inspired by Jonah’s journey, artistry, and the universal power of the arts to transform lives.

To purchase tickets or sponsor the event, visit.