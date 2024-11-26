Kelsey Moore of GSEC to be Featured on State of the Industry Webinar hosted by Revolution’s Chelsea Spivey

Join Kelsey Moore (Executive Director of Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition) and Chelsea Spivey (Revolution) to explore how Georgia has become a global leader in the film, television, and digital entertainment industry—and what it takes to keep it there.

DATE: THURSDAY, DEC 5

TIME: 11AM PT | 1PM CT | 2PM ET

Join this Webinar to learn about:

Georgia’s tax incentives and how it attracts and supports productions, with a focus on its impact on the industry.

The importance of stable tax policies, world-class infrastructure, and workforce initiatives like the Georgia Film Academy in driving industry growth will be explored.

The economic impact of the screen entertainment sector on Georgia, including job creation and support for local businesses.

GSEC’s efforts to sustain Georgia’s position as a top U.S. production hub through policy advocacy and strategic initiatives.

The future of Georgia’s screen entertainment industry and the collaborative efforts needed to ensure continued growth and success will be discussed.

About Guest Speaker: Kelsey Moore

Kelsey is the Executive Director of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, the state’s largest business advocacy organization for the film, television and digital entertainment industry in Georgia. She’s led the organization since its inception in 2018, and has driven GSEC’s mission to protect, promote and advance the industry in Georgia. She works closely with the state’s legislative, regulatory and business leaders, with a year-round focus on ensuring the state remains globally competitive as a leading choice for film production.

Previously, Kelsey was the Director of Economic Development & Special Projects for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. In that role, she focused on strengthening the Chamber’s influence statewide, building a grassroots network representing over 147 communities and 45,000+ small businesses across Georgia. As the lead for special projects for the Chamber’s CEO, she advanced strategic initiatives including the development of a statewide small business health insurance program and a host of small business support and educational programs ranging from access to capital to export assistance. She’s a graduate of North Carolina State University with a B.A. in Communication Media, and in 2016 earned her IOM, the gold standard designation for association and non-profit management.