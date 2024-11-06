Kennesaw State’s MEBUS Program Among Billboard’s Top Music Business Schools

By Daijah Sims

For the sixth consecutive year, Billboard Magazine has named Kennesaw State University’s Joel A. Katz Music and Entertainment Business Program (MEBUS) as one of the world’s top music business programs.

The 2024 edition of Billboard’s Top Music Business Schools report recognizes 42 exceptional college and university programs from across the U.S. and Europe preparing students for careers in the music and entertainment industries. MEBUS, which has appeared on each list since 2018, continues to be recognized for its commitment to helping students become career-ready the moment they complete the program.

Named after its benefactor, famed entertainment attorney Joel A. Katz, the MEBUS program offers a 24-credit certificate and an 18-credit minor that prepares students for careers in various sectors of the music and entertainment industry, from film and television to artist and live event management. With a curriculum taught by entertainment industry executives, professional actors, and Grammy Award-winning artists, students exit the program ready to thrive in real-world settings.

One of the advantages of the MEBUS program is its placement within a business school – the Michael J. Coles College of Business.

“We are unique as we report to a college of business,” said Keith Perissi, executive director of the MEBUS program. “We are interdisciplinary (open to any KSU undergraduate major), and students are not required to audition as musicians or actors.”

At the core of MEBUS’s approach is the externship program, which allows each student to participate in up to three semester-long externships in entertainment and media companies. Students work with and learn from professionals in a variety of entertainment-related industries. These experiences provide students with real-world experience throughout their education, leaving them with well-rounded resumes and, in many cases, their first job in the business.

“The value of the externship program cannot be overstated,” Perissi said. “It provides a direct connection to student job placement and career success.”

Networking is also a key element of the MEBUS program. Building on the idea of Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon (the social theory that everyone in the world is connected to actor Kevin Bacon by a maximum of six people), MEBUS students benefit from what program leadership dubs the Two Degrees of Keith Perissi principle.

Thanks to Perissi’s vast network of connections made during his years as an educator and as a professional musician, manager, agent and actor, students in the program have the chance to meet, learn from, and often work with leading entertainment professionals and businesses.

Among these connections is David Ryan Harris, the guitarist for John Mayer, and Zac Brown Band members Coy Bowles and John Driskell Hopkins, who all serve as artists in residence. Bryan Calhoun, founder of the Music Business Toolbox, serves as executive in residence. Calhoun’s 25+ year career has seen him work with artists like Lil Wayne, G-Eazy, and Kanye West.

The MEBUS program has also partnered with the Dolby Institute, which recently led to the installation of a Dolby Atmos studio in the MEBUS facility and gives students hands-on experience with cutting-edge, industry-standard audio and video production technology.

Between the courses, access to entertainment industry professionals and technology, and opportunities for experiential learning, the MEBUS program leaves a mark on its students.

“The MEBUS program has been essential for not only learning technical skills and building industry connections but also for growing as a professional,” said recent graduate Ale Schaich. “Keith has been especially instrumental in my journey, always helping us find the best opportunities and guiding us into adulthood.

“By the time I graduated, I’d established myself as a professional and am now setting up my own LLC for freelance video editing, something I never would have imagined. MEBUS has truly opened doors I couldn’t have accessed on my own and has helped me grow tremendously as both a person and a professional.”

Perissi said the goal of everything the program does is to get students hired immediately out of the program, which is what he believes has led to the MEBUS program’s success.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized by Billboard Magazine for the sixth time,” Perissi said. “We are constantly expanding our partnerships and business engagement with local, national, and global partners for the benefit of our students and alumni, so they can succeed in all facets of the industry.

“Partners like the Dolby Institute, Sony, Universal, and Abbey Road Studios enable our expert faculty to teach real-world scenarios that add invaluable learning opportunities for our students.”

For Perissi and the MEBUS team, recognition from Billboard is more than just an accolade—it’s a testament to the program’s dedication to preparing students for lasting careers in the music and entertainment industry.