K&K Insurance and Markel Insurance Collaborate to Launch OnSet Protect, a New Production Insurance Program

K&K Insurance Group, Inc. (K&K), a subsidiary of Aon plc, is thrilled to announce the launch of OnSet Protect, a new Production Insurance Program offering custom insurance solutions to film and media productions. This program is designed for short-term (60 days or less) U.S.-based productions with budgets of up to $1 million and focuses on small to mid-sized productions within the DICE (Documentaries, Industrial, Commercial, Educational) creative space. Tailor-made solutions are available to help meet the needs of the production companies – giving them the ability to focus on bringing their creative vision to life.

K&K, a leading provider of sports, leisure, and entertainment insurance solutions, is pleased to add OnSet Protect to its K&K’s portfolio of specialized programs. OnSet Protect is underwritten by a number of Markel companies.* The program includes a suite of Commercial Inland Marine and General Liability products, as well as additional optional coverages to meet unique exposures within the entertainment space. “We’re thrilled for OnSet Protect to ‘hit the big screen,’ so to speak, and join our portfolio of innovative solutions,” Ron Norton, K&K’s CEO , remarked. “The program represents an exciting opportunity for us to further expand our capabilities in the entertainment sector.”

“It’s exciting to be part of this endeavor,” noted Jeff Lamb, Executive Director of Programs & Alliances at Markel Insurance. “Entertainment and film projects can face unique, complex risks. We’re leveraging our craft to help create a program designed to address these exposures, so that creatives and filmmakers can focus on their craft. It’s a win-win for everyone to demonstrate what we do best.”

To learn more about OnSet Protect, visit www.OnSetProtect.com. To submit a new application, email OnSet@kandkinsurance.com.