NEP Group announces the merger of Lux Machina into Sweetwater

Sweetwater is proud to announce the merger of Lux Machina Consulting into NEP Sweetwater, furthering unparalleled expertise and dedicated, global resources in audiovisual solutions and virtual production to the film and entertainment industry. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion, designed to better serve its network of creative partners and clients worldwide.

The consolidation will unite some of the most innovative and trusted names in the industry under one roof. This announcement brings together Lux Machina Consulting (Lux Machina), pioneers in virtual production and In-Camera Visual EOects (ICVFX), and NEP Sweetwater Video Productions (“NEP Sweetwater”), the premier display and screens control partner for broadcast, film, and entertainment for more than 30 years. Together, they have worked in every major aspect of entertainment, including scripted and unscripted productions, award shows, feature films, and live sports broadcasts, to bring their clients’ content to life.

“The merger of Lux Machina with NEP Sweetwater is a direct response to the rapidly growing needs of our creative partners and clients in being able to tap the best resources and latest visual technologies from any part of the world,” said Graham Andrews, CEO of Creative Technology Group and Global President of NEP Live Events. “By creating a single division focused on the growth and development of resources and solutions within this industry, we are confident in our ability to deliver innovative solutions with of the level of high-touch support that our clients have always depended on from us.”

Ron Drews, President of NEP Sweetwater, also expressed excitement about the merger and the impact it will have on the industry. “We have the most talented engineering and design teams in the industry. Our rich history includes some of the most groundbreaking projects in entertainment, and we’ve supported many of these shows for decades. In recent years, our push into the development of technology for rapid deployment has been critically received and has even won Emmy Awards for broadcasts as recent as the Super Bowl this year. With this opportunity to reach our customers on a global basis, we know we will continue to deliver incredible experiences for our customers and their audiences.”

With a deep commitment to innovation, Sweetwater aims to continue pushing the boundaries of technology and creativity. Wyatt Bartel, President of Lux Machina Studios, emphasized the integral role that Lux Machina brings to this merger. “Because of our accomplishments, the Lux Machina team will play a pivotal role in this expanded group. Our collective work over the past decade has prepared us as the ideal partners” Bartel stated. “Our mission remains unchanged: We are the architects of unparalleled visual experiences. We harness cutting-edge technology to design and engineer immersive environments that elevate the storytelling capabilities of our diverse clientele.”

Sweetwater Film & Entertainment is expected to revolutionize how the industry approaches production, seamlessly combining expertise across a wide array of technologies and sectors and setting new standards in visual storytelling.

For more information visit www.nepsweetwater.com