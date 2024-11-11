Producer Warren Ostergard and Others to Share Insights at Georgia Entertainment Event in Columbus

Georgia Entertainment today announced the agenda and theme for the Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 and Georgia Unscripted event to be held in Columbus on November 19. “Going forward…” will be the focus of the content shared at the event with special comments from Director and Executive Producer Warren Ostergard. (RSVP)

“Despite challenges worldwide in the film and television industry, many opportunities exist for states like Georgia and communities embracing the creative industries like Columbus,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment. “This event mixes networking among a curated group of forward thinking entertainment and business executives with sharp content about what’s next in the film and entertainment industry.”

The event will take place at The Columbus Museum from 6 to 8:30 p.m.. The special affair will draw hundreds of the who’s who in entertainment including directors, producers, legislators, financiers and other creatives. The afterparty will be held at Nonic Restaurant Bar & Rooftop from 8:30 p.m. to midnight sponsored by Story Mill Entertainment.

Speakers and Topics:

Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film commissioner, will discuss the Local Filmmakers Grant, the Columbus Production Directory and activity in the region.

Scott Votaw, assistant vice chancellor for the University System of Georgia and executive director of the Georgia Film Academy will share insights on workforce development and education.

David Sutherland, professor at the Terry College of Business, UGA will explain how the creative economy is driving more economic opportunities to communities like Columbus.

Dr. Danna Gibson of Columbus State University will update attendees on educational initiatives

Matt Campbell, Co-Founder of the B.I.G. Entertainment Network, will highlight opportunities for Veterans via the Combat Boots 2 the Boardroom organization.

Peter Bowden, president and CEO of VisitColumbusGA will be recognized and honored as he retires after 29 years of service.

Warren Ostergard, award winning film producer (The Hill, The Royal, Agent Game) will spotlight independent film production and the future of filmmaking.

“Our events reflect the heart of the entertainment industry within Georgia’s local communities and Columbus is a shining example,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “We are very honored to have acclaimed filmmaker Warren Ostergard share with our audience along with our other distinguished guest speakers.”

Ostergard is currently in production on his latest film “Over the Hill,“ now shooting in Columbus.

In partnership with the Columbus Film Office, the event will highlight the recently created Local Filmmakers Grant program, which seeks to support Muscogee County-based filmmakers.

“Columbus is one of the most vibrant communities in the Southeast,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “The city’s remarkable economic development, tourism and job growth are driven by the strong collaboration between local government and private industry. This success is further bolstered by initiatives that support the region’s creative industries. As we look into 2025, this event will provide a peek into how we continue the positive momentum into the future.”

Request an invite or contact us for more information about supporting this event.