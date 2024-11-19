Ring in The New Year with Overstory Rooftop Bar

On Tuesday, December 31st Overstory Rooftop Bar is thrilled to host a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration. From 7:00 pm to midnight, guests can enjoy live entertainment, gourmet food and drinks, capture moments in the 360 photobooth, and ring in the new year in an unforgettable atmosphere.

Overstory is offering three exclusive ticket tiers for the event:

Platinum: $185 The platinum package includes a bottle of champagne for up to 4 people and a curated 3-course pre-fixe menu (choice of entree) that features favorites such as Overstory’s Ensalada, Cilantro Braised Short Ribs, Chili Rubbed Roasted Sea Bass, and their delectable Chocolate Torte.



Gold: $100 The gold package includes a bottle of prosecco and an assortment of sharable items for the table, such as Crab Fritters with Caviar, Causa with Chicken Salad, Ceviche with Plantain Chips, Peruvian Truffles, and Brazilian Cheese Bread.



Silver: $50 The silver package allows patrons in the door, offering standing room only and access to a limited food menu available for purchase. Highlights from the menu include Overstory’s Seafood Tower, Causa Trio, Coconut Curry Mussels, and more. The FOMO Midnight Burger, crafted with Wagyu Beef, Billionaire Bacon, Shaved Truffles, and Dubliner Cheddar served alongside champagne and battered duck fat onion rings will also be available for purchase from 11:30 pm-midnight.



Tickets are available for purchase here. Please note that attendees must be 21+. Overstory will be open before the event on December 31st from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a limited food menu.

For media inquiries regarding Overstory Rooftop Bar, please contact Emery McCain at Green Olive Media, emccain@greenolivemedia.com. Stay up to date on the latest happenings at Overstory by following us on Instagram and Facebook or visiting our website.