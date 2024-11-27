Secret Walls’ “Art of Competition” Live Paint Battles Landed in Atlanta

Gone are the days of passive art viewing in a staid museum or white box gallery or online. Secret Walls’ “The Art Of Competition” is taking the country by storm, putting fans and artists together in rooms in multiple cities across the U.S. to watch creativity unfold in real time.

On November 23rd, “The Art of Competition” returned after a few years’ absence in Atlanta. Secret Walls was thrilled to host the competition at ABV Gallery during OuterSpace Project, with the addition of their art education platform, the SW Academy.

“The Art of Competition” Tour promises to be an electrifying, adrenaline-filled interactive rush of creative spirit. Come watch, cheer, and participate in the exciting paint battles touring the country. See the art being made, feel the pressure of the clock ticking down and the live competition pushing each other further, vote for the winning team and witness the limitless bounds of creativity.

“With five sold out shows completed, we were thrilled to return to Atlanta and continue the tour! Additionally, we brought the SW Academy to Atlanta, seeking to empower new emerging artists. The sights, sounds, and excitement is contagious as our exciting and innovative artists and amazing partners create an epic battleground.” – Terry Guy, Founder

Starring Greg Mike, George F. Baker III, FRKO, Drew Borders, Hannah Eddy, Emma Gilbert, Bigteeff, Jesse Jaeger and Chris Wright, the Atlanta-based artists were divided into teams and provided POSCA paint markers, paint brushes, spray paint, and paint rollers to showcase their work against a giant wall as their canvas. With only 90 minutes to ideate and complete their piece, the teams faced-off against each other in a frantic adrenaline rush energized by the cheers of the crowds and fueled by Monster Energy Ultra. Special guest judges — and a decibel meter measuring audience reaction — helped to determine the winners of the night: FRKO, Emma Gilbert, Chris Wright, and Jesse Jaeger!

All of this action was hosted by Che Anderson, supported by live sounds from the amazing Jayceeoh, and was accompanied by exciting interactive brand experiences provided by tour partners Monster Energy Ultra, POSCA Paint Markers, Rabble Wines, and more.

The epic “Art of Competition” tour is not to be missed. It is never the same experience twice, you are guaranteed a unique, exciting, electrifying rush of creativity!

To see all tour dates and get tickets, please go to https://secretwalls.world/ pages/tour