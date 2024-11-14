Shades Of Indigo art exhibition to be highlighted at Alliance Francaise Atlanta

The upcoming “Shades Of Indigo” collection by French Guadeloupean artist, Guylaine Conquet, will be hosted at Alliance Francaise Atlanta on Nov. 15 from 6 – 9 p.m.

In addition to being an artist, public speaker and educator, Conquet is a renowned activist. Her collaboration with MP Olivier Serva of the French Parliament advocated for a bill on anti-hair discrimination which was passed in March of this year. This success made France the first nation in the world to adopt such legislation at a national level.

As a figurative artist, Conquet uses her work to address the anesthetics of hair in the Diaspora. Her company, Just Afro, includes collections from 2019-2024. Pieces from the current collections, as well as new work, will showcased during the event.

“My work is inspired by my personal journey, with my natural hair, moving from feelings of embarrassment to acceptance and pride,” states Conquet.

You can find more of Guylaine Conquet’s work in the link, below.