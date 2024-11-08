The State of Esports: Championships Edition

In Episode 4 of the State of Esports, we talk about the high school esports State championship location, and how the Overwatch University wolves made out in the finals. The Southeastern Esports League Valorant Playoffs have begun with Esports @UGA as the #2 Seed. Georgia’s own platform fighter: Brawlhalla and the BCX tournament will take place Nov. 15-17 at Cobb Galleria.

Watch the full episode for more on the State of Esports

Bonus content – the podcast episode with Coach Avery Baker is available now

Watch for more updates here on Georgia Entertainment News and future episodes of the ‘State of Esports’ brought to you by Skillshot Media, Ghost Gaming and the Georgia Esports League.