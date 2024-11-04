Three Georgia film schools ranked in top 50 nationally

TheWrap’s annual list of top film schools is out today, and three Georgia programs have ranked in the top 50 — SCAD, Morehouse College and the University of Georgia. This is University of Georgia’s first time being nationally ranked for its film program which launched in 2020.

Savannah College of Art and Design at #38

“We are thrilled to be included in TheWrap’s annual Top 50 Film Schools list. SCAD offers our students a best in class learning experience and has made a significant investment in the expansion of our film and acting program, including an 11-acre Hollywood backlot. Our backlot includes over 40 separate street facades and more than 8,000 sq. ft. of dressed set space modeling historic Savannah, big city streetscapes and small-town scenes from a variety of eras. SCAD is also the only university that offers two LED Volume stages for student use, two professionally run casting offices and we have recently expanded our degree programs to include a M.A. cinematography. We are preparing our students for a seamless transition from the classroom to professional movie sets.”

— Andra Reeve-Rabb, Dean of SCAD’s School of Film and Acting

Morehouse College at #42

“While Morehouse College does not identify itself as the “Harvard” of HBCUs given its proud, unique institutional legacy and global impact, the Morehouse College Cinema, Television & Emerging Media Studies (CTEMS) Department is honored and very thankful to again be recognized by TheWrap as one of the top college film programs in 2024; kudos to our current CTEMS majors and impressive alums.”

— Stephane Dunn, Cinema, Television, and Emerging Media Studies Department Chair for Morehouse.

The University of Georgia at #44

“All film schools have the ambition to become nationally ranked, and to provide the best possible experience for our students. This ranking is proof that the hard work of our faculty, staff and students is paying off, and that we’re creating a culture of excellence in our program. Whether our top-flight faculty, our professional soundstage, or our connections with the film and television industry, there are numerous reasons the University of Georgia’s MFA Film program should be on the minds of the next generation of creators in film, television and beyond.”

— Program director, Marty Lang

Read more at TheWrap.