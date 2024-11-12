Trilith Institute Announces 2025 “Script to Screen” Summer Camp Series for Aspiring Young Filmmakers

The Trilith Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing the next generation of storytellers, has announced its “Script to Screen” Summer Camp Series, taking place in summer 2025. Hosted at Trilith Studios, known for producing Marvel movies, these comprehensive camps will provide middle and high school students with hands-on experiences in film and animation. Students will work directly with industry experts to write, direct, animate, and edit their original films. Early bird pricing is available now for $550 per session, with standard pricing being $650 per session. Students can register at TrilithInstitute.org,

View the sizzle reel from Trilith Institute’s 2024 Script to Screen Summer Camp: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZkwumJwOL0s

The “Script to Screen” series includes specialized camps designed to teach students in grades 6-12 the fundamentals of filmmaking, animation, writing, and production:

High School Summer Camps:

Directing Camp (June 9–13): High schoolers will learn about directing, from interpreting scripts to organizing productions, scheduling, and scene blocking. Industry professionals will guide campers in developing leadership and filmmaking skills.

Animation Camp Series (June 9–27): A three-part series covering the essentials of animation, including Writing and Boarding, Key Animation, and Ink & Paint. Campers can sign up for individual sections or the complete series to gain a holistic understanding of the animation process.

Two-Week Writing and Production Camp (June 16–July 18): This series immerses campers in screenplay development and production. Options include “Dramatic Writing and Art Production,” “Dramatic Writing and Tech Production,” and “Comedic Writing and Production,” allowing students to explore artistic and technical roles on set.

Post-Production Camp (July 7–25): This camp will focus on post-production skills, including non-linear editing, sound editing, color grading, and title creation. Campers will edit footage from previous camps, culminating in a short film to be showcased at the Script to Screen Film Festival.

TV Episodic Screenwriting Camp (July 14–25): Aspiring screenwriters will experience life in a TV writers’ room, collaborating to develop a series concept and writing multiple episodes. Selected campers will have the chance to pitch their shows at the end of camp.

Middle School Summer Camps:

Stop Motion Animation Camp (June 16–20): Middle school students will create original stop-motion shorts using craft supplies and iPads, learning animation basics, storyboarding, and teamwork.

Writing and Production Camp (July 7–18): This camp guides middle schoolers through the writing, filming, and editing process to create a short film, using accessible tools to emphasize that great stories don’t require expensive equipment.



The summer series will conclude with the Script to Screen Film Festival, where campers will showcase their completed projects to family, friends, and community members. This festival allows students to see their hard work come to life on the big screen and experience the excitement of a public screening.

Students who register for multiple camps can enjoy up to a 15% discount on fees. Discounts apply when camps are purchased simultaneously.