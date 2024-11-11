Trilith Institute Unveils Spring 2025 Professional Education Courses for Aspiring Filmmakers and Writers

Trilith Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to developing the next generation of storytellers, has announced a robust lineup of spring professional education courses for aspiring writers, directors, and content creators. Hosted at Trilith Studios—known for producing blockbuster films, including numerous Marvel movies—these courses are designed to expand participants’ skills in film, television, and digital media production, advancing Trilith Institute’s mission to build a complete entertainment ecosystem in Georgia.

Each course is designed to empower participants with industry knowledge and hands-on skills, offering an immersive experience into professional filmmaking practices. Beginning January 13, 2025, and running through May 1, 2025, Trilith’s spring semester includes in-person, virtual, and hybrid courses to ensure accessibility for a wide range of participants.

Spring 2025 Course Highlights:

Narrative Directing for Screen (In Person)

January 13 – April 28, 2025

This course focuses on essential skills for aspiring directors, guiding participants through visual storytelling, character development, and the director-actor collaboration process. Attendees will gain hands-on experience in rehearsals, on-set decision-making, and crafting compelling narratives for short films. Cinematic Storyboarding (In Person)

January 13 – April 28, 2025

Designed for artists skilled in digital drawing, this course covers storyboarding essentials in television and film. Students will use industry-standard tools, including Storyboard Pro, and gain insights into professional storyboarding techniques from a veteran instructor with over a decade of industry experience. The Business of Independent Filmmaking (Virtual)

January 13 – April 28, 2025

This comprehensive course covers the Producer’s Journey, from project development to film distribution. Students will learn to pitch their ideas, develop promotional campaigns, and navigate film distribution channels to maximize audience reach and project impact. Introduction to TV and Film Production (Virtual)

January 14 – April 29, 2025

Ideal for newcomers, this foundational course introduces industry-specific terminology, production processes, and on-set protocols, preparing students to build successful careers in television and film. Acting for Camera with Alliance Theatre (In Person)

January 14 – April 29, 2025

Aimed at aspiring actors, this course offers training in on-camera techniques, audition preparation, and scene work. Students will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of industry professionals, including casting directors and agents. Introduction to VFX and Animation (Hybrid)

January 15 – May 1, 2025

This course covers the fundamentals of visual effects and animation, from modeling to compositing. Students will gain insights into the full VFX production process and create their own digital media projects. Screenwriting Essentials (In Person)

January 16 – February 13, 2025

Screenwriting Essentials teaches students to develop narratives and scripts with a focus on structure and character development. Participants will complete a script for a short film by the course’s end. Sketch Comedy Writing with Dad’s Garage (In Person)

January 16 – February 13, 2025

Developed in partnership with Dad’s Garage Theatre, this course introduces students to the world of sketch comedy, covering improvisation, pitch development, and script creation. Students will collaborate in writing groups and have a chance to record their sketches.

In addition to receiving expert instruction, students completing multiple courses will qualify for special recognitions and opportunities, such as the Trilith Institute Outstanding Achievement in Film Arts and the Creative Excellence Fellowship Grant.

Applications are now open, and spots are limited. For more information on course details and enrollment, visit www.trilithinstitute.org.